Justin Bieber's Advisors Say He Needs to 'Grow Up,' Get His Life Together: 'He's Losing Touch With Reality' Amid Growing Concerns

Justin Bieber's inner circle is reportedly alarmed over the singer's antics after continuing to "act like a rebellious teenager" who is "losing touch with reality."

The 30-year-old singer has been in the news for his wild behavior and thin frame, which have worried fans and friends.

Speculation about the pop star's health has only been sparked further with a viral video of him rapping with his shirt off on a private jet while holding a bag of chips.

One insider, who is reportedly Bieber's business advisor, told The US Sun, "He is 30 years old now; he's an adult and should be taking better care of himself. He knows everyone scrutinizes him."

The "Peaches" singer has been seen out and about in Hollywood, looking noticeably thin, sparking concerns over his health. He looked far from his buff days this month when he was hanging out with comic Dave Chappelle.

Bieber's advisors say the pop star has not been taking care of himself, and one calls his recent actions "pathetic."

what happened to justin bieber? this is actually concerning.... 😭 pic.twitter.com/1EAE6ku8WH — . (@selovelenaa) February 26, 2025

"That isn't good for you at all, and it creates a negative cycle when you keep doing it."

The source, who is reportedly the singer's personal advisor, told the outlet, "I am so fed up with seeing him eating chips, drinking sodas, and eating burgers all the time."

Business Challenges and Changing Way of Life

Justin Bieber smoking a backwood in new video 👀 pic.twitter.com/qKLknxqx53 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 27, 2025

Bieber has also encountered setbacks in his career. He also has a fashion line called Skylrk that is said to have just faced another setback.

As the second source put it, "He has to get his s**t together and return to the inspirational figure he was before. He needs to be on his A-game."

Bieber's Friends Want Him to Slow Things Down

One of his insiders told the outlet that Bieber might need a break from the limelight to re-center himself.

"Justin needs time off, in my opinion," the first source concluded. "He should focus on simple things and cut out the immature behavior."