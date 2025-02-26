Justin Bieber's Latest Rap Video About Being High Sparks Social Media Concerns About His Sobriety

Justin Bieber's sobriety has been called into question after the singer was spotted rapping about being high in a new social media video.

In a clip that has made its way to social media, Bieber can be seen in the company of his friend Eddie Benjamin. However, Bieber raps about being high in the clip, which has sparked new concerns over his sobriety.

"I fly high like a magpie," he mimes before uttering off another reference to being high.

The clip has sparked concern from fans on social media who took to the comments section to express it.

"Justin needs to get into rehab ASAP," one person commented.

"I don't think he's okay," commented another.

"Not gonna lie, JB's energy in this vid feels kinda off. Hope he's good," another added.

The latest concerns come after it was reported that his wife, Hailey Bieber, is deeply concerned over her husband's health.

"Hailey is deeply concerned for Justin. He won't listen to her when she tries to help, and she isn't sure how to manage things at this point," a source told Page Six.

The source added that each of their respective families are unable to help during this time due to estrangement from both of them.

"It's not as if she can ask his family for help—or hers, for that matter. They've both experienced estrangement from them," the source added.

However, Bieber's representative shut down rumors of his poor health and insisted that he is doing great.

"It's been a very transformative year for Justin," the rep shared before noting that Bieber "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Additionally, a representative went on to say that "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true. In fact, he is in one of the best places in his life."

Bieber's concern comes after the singer teased new music last month, however, it has yet to manifest and no release date has been given.