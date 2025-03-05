Angie Stone’s Children Honor Her Legacy After Tragic Car Crash

The music world is mourning the loss of R&B icon Angie Stone, who tragically passed away in a car accident last weekend.

Her children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer, have spoken out, expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received during this heartbreaking time.

"It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B singer Angie Stone, along with her extended family, want to thank you all for your love and well wishes during what is an extremely difficult time," they shared in a statement on her Instagram page.

According to PageSix, Diamond and Michael described their mother as a trailblazer in the music industry, calling her a "pioneer of rap music."

Angie first gained recognition as a member of the all-female rap trio The Sequence before becoming a celebrated neo-soul artist.

Her song "Brotha" was a heartfelt tribute to Black men, reinforcing the themes of love and empowerment that she championed throughout her career.

The family also requested privacy as they navigated their grief, assuring fans that they were planning a funeral and memorial service where Angie's supporters could pay their respects. "Even though Angie is no longer with us physically, her family wants you to keep her legacy alive," they wrote.

Music World Mourns the Loss of Angie Stone in Fatal Highway Crash

Stone's final moments were spent doing what she loved most. The 63-year-old singer had just performed in Montgomery, Alabama, and was en route to Baltimore when the accident occurred.

Her Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, carrying eight other passengers, overturned on the highway before being struck by a Freightliner Cascadia truck. While others sustained injuries, Angie was the only fatality.

Her passing has left an undeniable void in the music industry, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow artists, Vibe said.

Singer Lloyd honored her memory at a halftime performance, reminding the audience, "Life is too short to take things for granted."

Rapper Styles P also paid homage on Instagram, writing, "I pray the creator receives you with open arms. Sleep in Peace Queen!! Energy never dies."

Beyoncé, who starred alongside Angie in the 2003 film "Fighting Temptations," shared a heartfelt message on her website: "Thank you for your voice, your strength, and your artistry. Your incredible legacy will live on forever."

In addition to her musical achievements, Angie was known for her deep faith and commitment to giving back. She was attending college for ministry and dedicated herself to community work through organizations like the Angie Stone Foundation and Angel Stripes.