Angie Stone Fundraiser That Raised $12K Exposed As Fraud, GoFundMe Bans Organizer

A fraudulent GoFundMe fundraiser intended to honor the legacy of R&B singer Angie Stone, who tragically passed away in a car accident, has been shut down by the platform.

The fundraiser, which raised over $12,000, was created just days after Stone's death. However, it did not clearly state how the funds would be used.

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed that all donations had been refunded, and the organizer, identified as "Lenda Peers," had been banned from future fundraising on the platform, TMZ said.

The spokesperson explained that the fundraiser's bio did not explain how the money would support Stone's family or legacy, which is typically a requirement for any donation campaign.

Instead, the description simply provided details about Stone's fame and her death, raising suspicions about the fundraiser's legitimacy.

GoFundMe emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward fraudulent activities. The spokesperson noted, "At no point did the organizer have access to any of the donations. GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and takes swift action against those who seek to take advantage of the generosity of our community."

Although the fundraiser's goal was $25,000, it was canceled before reaching its full target.

The platform assured that all donors are protected by GoFundMe's Giving Guarantee, and any fundraisers found to violate the site's terms of service would be removed.

In response to the incident, GoFundMe stated that they were closely monitoring the platform for any future fraudulent campaigns related to Stone's passing.

The platform's actions came as Stone's real family planned an official memorial in Atlanta and a smaller funeral ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina.

The news of Stone's tragic death came after she was involved in a fatal car accident on March 1, 2025. Stone, 63, was the only fatality in the crash, which occurred after her performance in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to Vibe, the accident involved a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that was struck by a Freightliner truck. Eight other passengers in the van were injured and taken to a nearby medical center.

Following the incident, tributes from celebrities and fans poured in. Beyoncé, who starred with Stone in "Fighting Temptations" (2003), praised the late artist, stating, "Thank you for your voice, your strength and your artistry. Your incredible legacy will live on forever."

Other public figures, such as MC Hammer and Jamie Foxx, also shared their condolences and memories of Stone's influence on the music industry.