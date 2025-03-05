Wes Bergmann Clears Up Viral Taylor Swift Comments: 'Taken Out of Context'

Wes Bergmann has clarified his recent viral comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship after fans were shocked by his claims that their romance began months earlier than previously known.

On Tuesday, March 4, Bergmann apologized on social media for the confusion. "Omg, y'all, I'm so sorry and confused," he wrote on X.

"Everything being reported on is none of my business.My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn't."

Bergmann, who is known for his role on MTV's "The Challenge," had previously spoken on "The Social Game" podcast about being one of the first to know about the relationship between Kelce and Swift, US Magazine said.

He explained that after Kelce relocated to his neighborhood in November 2023, he attempted to inform Michele Fitzgerald, a Survivor alum and Kelce enthusiast, about the couple's romance.

However, Michele didn't believe him for six months. Bergmann explained that his comments were meant to share his own insight about the situation, but they were taken out of context. He also acknowledged that he shouldn't have discussed the matter at all.

Bergmann Clears Up Speculation on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Bergmann's comments about the timeline of the romance went viral, leading to speculation that Swift and Kelce had been together far earlier than the public believed.

According to DailyMail, Bergmann clarified that he did not mean to suggest that their relationship had started six months before their public debut.

"He moved in November, that's all I know," he continued. "I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by, like, six months."

Kelce and Swift publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when Swift attended one of his football games.

While the couple initially kept their romance private, Swift, according to sources, opened up about the early days of their relationship in December 2023.

She explained that their connection began when Kelce mentioned her on his podcast in July 2023. They started hanging out shortly after, and by the time she was seen at his game, their relationship had already been established.

Bergmann's apology came after his comments were widely shared, and he emphasized that he shouldn't have spoken about the private details of his neighbor's relationship. "So consider this the last time I do," he wrote, adding that the situation had gotten out of hand.