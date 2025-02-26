Kanye West Denies Involvement in Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Rap-Battle, Claims Sample Clearance Was Business as Usual

Kanye West wants nothing to do with the ongoing feud between Bhad Bhabie and Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker.

The "Gold Digger" rapper shared a video where he dunked the rumors that he was willingly involved in the ongoing feud between the two women, stating that the sample clearance for his hit song "Carnival" was simply business as usual.

In the clip, West insists that he cleared the sample usage of his song because he clears all sample requests.

"So many people try to stop me, they stop clearances," West shared as his reasoning.

"I'm not in the middle of none of this A.I. beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'Carnival' sample," he later added in the video.

West revealed that he had talked to Travis, and that he is unsure of what is sign on between Alabama and Bhad Bhabie.

"I just talked to Travis Barker, I would never be in the middle. I don't even know what's going on. I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample," he shared.

Bhad Bhabie's diss track toward Alabama is called "Ms. Whitman," and is directed toward Alabama. The two of them began feuding when Bhad Bhabie alleged that Alabama tried to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. The resulting allegations have culminated in an ongoing back and forth between the pair on social media. The latest in the series of insults directed toward one another was "Ms. Whitman." The video for the song now brings family into the drama with Bhad Bhabie including a drummer who looks like Travis in the music video.

West's denial of his involvement in the feud came shortly after Bhad Bhabie posted an alleged remix of the track that seemingly featured West on the new version. Bhad Bhabie has not responded to West's denial of his involvement in the song.