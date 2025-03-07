Pras Michel Begs Trump for Pardon After Conviction in $100M Scheme

Former Fugees rapper Pras Michel is seeking a pardon from former President Donald Trump after his 2023 conviction in a $100 million fraud and political conspiracy case.

Michel, who was found guilty on 10 felony counts, is facing up to 22 years in prison but has not yet been sentenced.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Michel revealed that he and his team are actively working on securing clemency from Trump. "It's not a secret, you know, we working on a pardon," Michel said. He expressed hope that Trump would consider his case, adding, "Obviously, I hope he turn an eye on me."

Michel also highlighted a perceived similarity between his legal situation and Trump's, noting that both were convicted during President Joe Biden's administration, DailyMail said.

"If you talk about lawfare and... selective prosecution, you know I think that probably have that in common," he stated. "We believe the last Justice Department was probably a little bit... a little bit egregious. But you know, that's what we have justice for, you know, you gotta trust the process."

Michel was found guilty of unlawfully channeling foreign funds into US politics.

Prosecutors contended that he collaborated with Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who is accused of embezzling billions from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund.

Michel was accused of using these funds to influence American politics, including Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign and efforts to lobby the Trump administration on behalf of China.

Authorities claimed Michel pocketed $88 million from the scheme. The case included testimony from high-profile figures such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who confirmed Low's financial dealings in Hollywood. Despite his conviction, Michel has delayed sentencing and is now focused on securing a pardon.

According to Yahoo, in addition to advocating for himself, Michel also called for clemency for rapper Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

"Big shout-out to 'free Tory Lanez,'" Michel said. He acknowledged that Trump could not pardon Lanez since it was a state conviction but urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to intervene.

Trump has reportedly considered Michel's pardon request, though no official confirmation has been given. Michel's legal team remains hopeful, with his publicist stating, "We remain optimistic about potential paths forward." The White House has not commented on the matter.