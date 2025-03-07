Harry Styles Moves Toward a Historic Residency at Las Vegas' Most Iconic Venue

Harry Styles is reportedly in final talks for a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, the mega venue previously home to legends like U2 and The Eagles.

The ex-One Direction star could perform for up to 35 dates starting in the second half of 2025, reported the New York Post.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to big-time residencies, setting a record for the most consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden with 15 in 2022. Should the deal be finalized, the residency would put him back on that long-term concert run, as he'd just wrapped up his world traveling "Love On Tour" of 2021 through 2023.

Powerful industry connections increase the chances that Styles' residency will happen. His manager, Jeffrey Azoff, is connected to James Dolan, the CEO and executive chairman of Sphere Entertainment.

Dolan, who also heads Madison Square Garden Entertainment, has collaborated closely with Jeffrey's father, music business vet Irving Azoff, for many years. Irving has worked with other arena headliners who have played The Sphere, including U2, The Eagles, and Dead & Co.

U2 was paid $10 million to produce their residency by the Sphere, and Live Nation guaranteed the band $4 million a performance in the 17,500 seat arena, even if tickets never sold.

Now, while report speculation continues to grow, both Styles' and The Sphere's representatives have failed to confirm the buzz. A spokesperson for The Sphere told the Post, "We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced."

Styles' Journey

Since his days with One Direction, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has seen his career soar. He has also received immense critical and commercial acclaim on his own, with albums such as "Fine Line" and "Harry's House. " These albums have won Grammy awards and packed stadiums around the globe.

Since finishing his latest tour, Styles has maintained a pretty low profile. After One Direction bandmate Liam Payne fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Argentina last October, he kept largely out of the spotlight.

However, Styles recently made his own headlines by winning the Tokyo Marathon. The 26.2-mile race took him 3:24:07, which was good enough for him to finish ahead of more than 20,000 other competitors.