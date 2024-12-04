Harry Styles Is Selling a $290 NSFW-Shaped Keychain

Harry Styles' nail care, beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing has teamed up with the fashion label JW Anderson for a new collection that has one sexually suggestive item in particular catching the eyes of One Direction fans — a very phallic-looking leather keychain.

It can be yours for the price of $290, and it comes in two different options: purple or yellow. Because, really, what Harry-head wouldn't want this item as a gift for the holiday season? Of course, the collaborative collection also has other pieces that aren't quite as risqué.

There's also clothing like a $290 Pleasing x JW Anderson hoodie and an $890 "Bunch of Ballons" knit cardigan. Of course, in keeping with Style's original mission for his brand, there's also a Pleasing x JW Anderson "Chirp Loud, Live Proud" nail polish ($20) as well as a Pleasing x JW Anderson nail polish set ($75). Yes, your Christmas wish list just got bigger.

When Styles launched Pleasing as a gender-neutral beauty brand in 2021, he explained to the press, "When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful."

But who know there'd ever be a keychain like this?

The product description for the keychain reads, "From the Pleasing x JW Anderson collaboration, this sparkly leather keyring is a bold and playful accessory crafted from durable leather in a striking silhouette."

It adds, "Accented with yellow rhinestones and silver-tone hardware, it brings a touch of whimsy to everyday essentials. Featuring a branded medallion, split-ring design, and dog clip fastening, it's perfect for adding a statement finish to your keys or bags."

Naturally, Harry fans on social media are abuzz about the keychain, as Page Six reported on Wednesday (Dec. 4). "Pleasing has lost their damn minds," one person remarked. "300????? bro i wouldn't pay that much for a real thing," another quipped.

Head to pleasing.com to get your very own suggestive Harry Styles keychain.