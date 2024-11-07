Halle Bailey Faces Backlash Following Public Rant About Ex-DDG in a Now-Deleted Tweet

Halle Bailey gets dragged on the net for not wanting her kid in a livestream video without her knowledge.

The drama started when her ex-boyfriend, rapper, and YouTuber DDG went on a Wednesday stream with Kai Cenat carrying their baby Halo, resulting in angry outbursts from viewers.

KaiCenat Shows DDG Halle Bailey Tweet and He Completely Ignores it



"I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn't notified especially when i am out of town." pic.twitter.com/1dvUwh7hQY — xR6👑 (@XsnlR6) November 7, 2024

Bailey tweeted Thursday morning, saying, "Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."

The tweet has now been deleted.

She asserted her role as a mother and protector, adding that she was sad not to be told about DDG's intentions.

The tweet went viral quickly, receiving more than 99k views and triggering a lot of responses before it was deleted.

The moment Ddg was told Halle Bailey tweets had backfired on social media😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/E7LsihVi5Z — Kc3 burner (@papermaker0_) November 7, 2024

A user even joked about Kai Cenat's stream, stating, "DDG really pulled up to Kai Cenat's stream with his son inside his purse," showing the diversity of reactions to the incident.

Bailey has also been called out for posting images and moments with her child on social media, especially considering how much she talked about privacy.

One user responded, "But you post your kid all the time — what's the difference?"

While others said, she should have just directly linked up with DDG instead of tweeting for the public.

Comments included remarks such as, "Why bring this to social media? Just text him," and "You need to discuss this privately instead of making it drama online."

Others felt she wasn't really helping either, claiming: "This isn't helping anyone; it's only causing more chaos."

Bailey's defenders said that she had a right to be angry and that parents ought to know what their children might come across online.

Another wrote, "She has every right to be upset if she wasn't notified. Co-parenting is tough!" That was rebutted by arguments over whether she should have publicly mentioned it. One critic said, "Public rants only make things worse for both of you."

The public discourse also touches on the difficulties of co-parenting in public, a modern experience that can be particularly fraught as kids grow up online, whether or not their parents want them to.

Last month, Bailey and DDG revealed they had chosen to "part ways" four months after she labeled him as her "first deep, deep, real love" in a sit-down chat.

DDG last responded to a TikToker who accused him of trapping Bailey with their child recently.

As this situation continues to develop, fans are wondering how exactly this public back and forth will affect their co-parenting going forward.