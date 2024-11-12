DDG Denies Moving On From Halle Bailey: 'If I Were To Have Another Kid, It Would Be With the Same Person'

A new chapter of their ongoing drama as co-parents, DDG and actress Halle Bailey find themselves in headlines yet again.

The ex-boyfriend and father of Bailey's first child, Halo, was caught cuddling with reality TV personality Ahna Mac. She and DDG appeared on social media together, with his arm wrapped around her and her hand laid upon his leg as they snuggled on the couch together.

Ahna & DDG hanging out together! 👀 pic.twitter.com/9JQuwsJPeT — Baddie TEA (@bgctea2020) November 11, 2024

However, despite the optics, DDG denies moving on and claims he hasn't been dating. During a Q&A vlog on YouTube, the musician says every move he's made recently has been for work, noting: "I haven't like 'moved on,' whatever that means in ya'll sense. I'm just focused on work."

In addition, he answered that he wanted another child in the next 2-3 years, but didn't want to have multiple mothers. "If I were to have another kid, it would definitely be with the same person."

With a low-energy demeanor, it's clear DDG is struggling emotionally with the separation, which many viewers picked up on. "He's hurt by the separation but very respectful when it comes to Halle and I love that," one Instagram user commented.

"Postpartum is a very difficult time for both the mother and the father. It's obvious they very much love each other but probably having a difficult time understanding each other right now and everything being public doesn't help either. But they'll figure it out on their own terms," said another user.

Others haven't found themselves as empathetic. One X user writes: "DDG is a textbook narcissist. Causes problems and then publicly positions himself as the peaceful one and the problem solver. Behind closed doors just know he be gaslighting her, manipulating her and stressing her."

This comes just a week after Bailey and DDG worked through a public dispute after Bailey angrily discovered her 1-year-old son was on Kai Cenat's non-stop 30-day Twitch stream without her permission.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, these are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap," the star shared. She has since deleted her tweets and confessed to "overreacting," vowing to take some time off social media.

Bailey has yet to comment on DDG and Ahna's appearance together.