Ja Rule Debunks 50 Cent's Notorious Claim He Bought Out the Front Rows of His Concert Just to Troll Him

Ja Rule has debunked a long-standing rumor when it comes to his beef with 50 Cent.

The rapper has denied that there is any truth to the claim that 50 Cent bought the first four rows at one of his concerts in 2018 after 50 allegedly got them cheap on Groupon.

"My new year resolution is to be PETTY...," Ja Rule tweeted on Dec. 29.

This led a person on X to bring up his long feud with 50 Cent and the alleged time that he bought the tickets to his concert.

"Well be petty wit 50 cent cuz remember when he bought all your tickets on Groupon just so your show could be empty? Yeah that's petty asl," the user replied.

Ja Rule then clapped back at the allegations and debunked the rumors.

"You believe this dumb s--t??? Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo s--t what city/venue did this said show take place??? 50cent is a fat f---king LIAR," he shared.

50 previously appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he said that he bought the first four rows to a Ja Rule concert after the tickets were going for only $15 on Groupon.

"I bought the first four rows in his concert. They was like on Groupon for like $15. 'I was like how much are the tickets? $15? Give me the first four rows," he told the host before saying that it was a test of showmanship for Ja Rule.

Earlier in the month, 50 spoke about the rumor that he bought the tickets when he appeared on Big Boy's Neighborhood. He was asked if he really bought the tickets to Ja Rule's show.

"I did. They were cheap tickets. Tickets were very affordable, they was like on StubHub. Bought the first four rows," he said.

50 went on to take another dig at Ja, saying: "I've bought things that mean less to me."

The pair have been beefing for decades and even allegedly got into an altercation in 2000 when they were booked at the same club to perform. Over the years they have traded jabs in songs like "Wanksta," "Back Down" and "Loose Change."