Diddy's Porn Star Accuser Struggles As Another Lawyer Withdraws Over 'Communication Breakdown'

Adria English, the woman suing Sean "Diddy" Combs, has lost her second legal team amid ongoing litigation against the music mogul.

On March 10, attorneys from Andrews & Thornton AAL LLC, The Watts Firm, and Kagen Caspersen & Bogart PLLC filed a motion to be released from English's civil lawsuit.

They cited a "breakdown in communications and the attorney-client relationship" as the main reasons for their decision.

In their court filing to Judge Analisa Torres, AllHipHop reported the attorneys emphasized the need for a 60-day pause to allow English sufficient time to find new legal representation. This development poses a considerable setback for English, who originally filed her lawsuit in July 2024.

Her allegations against Diddy and his associated companies—Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc., Sean John Clothing LLC, and Combs Global Enterprises—involve serious claims of sex trafficking and exploitation that reportedly occurred between 2004 and 2009 across New York and Florida.

This is the second time English has lost legal representation in her case. In October last year, her previous attorneys, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Steven A. Metcalf II, also severed ties with her.

At that time, Mitchell-Kidd voiced her frustration over what she described as conflicting English instructions, which severely impacted their ability to advocate on her behalf.

Mitchell-Kidd characterized English's behavior as "destructive," indicating that these issues had impaired their legal strategy.

Adria English's Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, English alleges that she was coerced into participating in adult entertainment at Diddy's notorious "white parties," events known for their high-profile guest lists and lavish settings in Miami and the Hamptons.

She claims that she was compelled to consume drugs and alcohol and engage in sexual activities with various guests during these gatherings.

Furthermore, English accuses Diddy of manipulating her aspirations for a music career and threatening retaliation if she resisted his demands.