Besties Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Will Be Rooting for Opposite Teams at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are proving that even best friends can have divided loyalties when it comes to football — at the upcoming Super Bowl, Swift will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Hadid will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, Gigi has recently been spotted supporting the Eagles alongside her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, a lifelong fan of the team.

Just this past Sunday, the pair celebrated the Eagles' playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia.

The two were all smiles as the Eagles punched their ticket to the big game, according to footage obtained by ET.

Lifelong Eagles fan Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Gigi Hadid cheered as the team won their playoff game against the LA Rams on in Philly on Sunday. 💚🦅🏈 (🎥: tiktok/@myboybraids) pic.twitter.com/Y1eg0MA2WC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 21, 2025

On the other hand, Swift has been proudly backing her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, throughout the season.

After the Chiefs secured a thrilling 39-32 win over the Buffalo Bills, Swift was right there at Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate with Kelce.

She cheered from a private suite alongside her family and was decked out in Louis Vuitton, as noted by Page Six.

The party is on in Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/CTSVzAviTV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

Swift and Kelce's connection has been a headline-grabber all season long, with the pop superstar attending multiple Chiefs games.

The couple's affectionate moment after the Bills victory – where Kelce sealed the win with a kiss – made waves online.

Swift also celebrated post-game with Kelce's mom, Donna, on the field.

Gigi Hadid a Huge Eagles Fan?

Meanwhile, Hadid's loyalty to the Eagles seems to be stronger than ever. Bradley Cooper's diehard fandom has rubbed off on her, and the two have been frequently spotted at Eagles games this season.

Cooper famously starred in the football-focused film Silver Linings Playbook, and his love for the team is well-documented.

This year's Super Bowl marks another chapter in the ongoing Chiefs-Eagles rivalry. The two teams last faced off in the championship two years ago, with the Chiefs coming out on top.

While Swift and Hadid's friendship is seemingly rock-solid, the Super Bowl will temporarily put them on opposing sides. Still, one thing's for sure: both will be watching when the big game kicks off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.