Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 'Sunset Blvd' Earns High Praise from Fans: 'She's the It Girl'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' has earned the pair's warmest reception from fans.

On March 14, the pair released the song, which serves as the latest single from her and Blanco's joint album 'I Said I Love You First.' It follows the previously released songs 'Scared of Loving You' and 'Call Me When You Break Up.'

Now, fans are singing the praises of the song, which may be Gomez's most explicit to date.

"I can't wait to hold it, to hold that / Big, big / Hard heart," Gomez sings on the song.

Later on, she also adds the lines: "With open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard / Making you famous, everyone's watching / Bare skin, concrete / They're calling the police."

Fans have compared the explicitness of the song along with its whisper vocals to Gomez's song 'Fetish,' a fan favorite, causing many people to praise the song.

"Selena gomez reheated her own nachos with sunset blvd," one person said on X.

selena gomez reheated her own nachos with sunset blvd pic.twitter.com/kfJKw6icDU — ً (@raresblvd) March 14, 2025

"She reheating those fetish**ssy nochoes was the best thing to ever happen," another commented.

she reheating those fetishussy nochoes was the best thing to ever happen — KKKarlie ender (@_LoverTV_) March 14, 2025

"HORNY SELENA GOMEZ IS BACK. sunset blvd sounds so good," someone else added.

HORNY SELENA GOMEZ IS BACK. sunset blvd sounds so good. pic.twitter.com/2oca92lvme — . (@selovelenaa) March 13, 2025

Others simply praised the song and Gomez on it.

"Selena Gomez finally knows she's the IT girl," someone else said.

Selena Gomez finally knows she’s the IT girl pic.twitter.com/etMsHvnSyR — Layla (@bluestflamesab) March 14, 2025

"I need everyone to give Selena Gomez her 10's and stop pretending like you hate her music," an X user posted.

i need everyone to give Selena Gomez her 10’s and stop pretending like you hate her music pic.twitter.com/dDR5fEI92E — Selenur (@yourightselena) March 14, 2025

The song is seeing commercial success on its opening day and has debuted within the top 3 on the United States iTunes chart.

Gomez and Blanco are engaged and have been dating since mid 2023 and have gushed about each other on several occasions. Their upcoming album is their first joint album together.