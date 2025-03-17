Drake's Label Quotes His Own Lyrics in Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit: 'Diss Me, You'll Never Hear a Reply'

Universal Music Group (UMG) has fired back at Drake's defamation lawsuit, using his own lyrics to dismiss the case, arguing that the rapper is trying to salvage his reputation after losing a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The dispute stems from Lamar's viral diss track "Not Like Us," released amid a heated rap battle with Drake, Pitchfork reported. The song includes allegations that Drake deemed defamatory, particularly insinuations of criminal behavior.

In January, Drake sued UMG, accusing the label of promoting the track to harm his reputation and incite violence. UMG, which has long supported both artists, responded by dismissing the claims as baseless and arguing that diss tracks are a standard part of hip-hop culture.

On Monday, UMG formally requested the court to dismiss Drake's lawsuit, opening its filing with lyrics from his 2009 song "Successful": "Diss me, you'll never hear a reply for it."

"Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds."



UMG has moved to dismiss Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." pic.twitter.com/UOwv6DVNlo — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 17, 2025

The label argued that Drake willingly engaged in the rap feud, even releasing his own inflammatory diss tracks targeting Lamar. UMG contends that "Not Like Us" is protected speech, calling it "rhetorical hyperbole" rather than a factual statement.

UMG also criticized Drake for attempting to silence the label after benefiting from its platform for his own diss records.

Drake's legal team has dismissed UMG's motion as a "desperate ploy" to escape accountability, alleging that the company profited from spreading "dangerous misinformation" that led to real-world violence.