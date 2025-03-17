Lefty Gunplay's Arrest Just Minutes Before Rolling Loud Stage Performance Raise Questions

Rapper Lefty Gunplay was allegedly nabbed seconds before hitting the stage at the Rolling Loud music fest on Sunday, March 16.

Footage obtained by No Jumper shows the artist being placed in handcuffs, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Lefty Gunplay was arrested at Rolling Loud—just minutes before his performance.



The charges are still unknown.pic.twitter.com/vXC5yndkJJ — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 17, 2025

As per HotNewsHipHop, the Los Angeles Police Department has not yet disclosed the reasons for Gunplay's arrest, leaving fans and festival-goers in suspense.

A tweet from the official Rolling Loud account confirmed the news, stating, "Unfortunately Lefty Gunplay will not be performing. Stunna Girl will be performing at 5:45 PM at the D'USSE Stage."

This, yet another problem with the law, marks a chapter in Gunplay's ongoing struggles.

Earlier this year, he was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas, facing charges that included failing to wear a seatbelt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility, and having a controlled substance in his possession.

Reports suggested he was on his way to a performance at the time of that arrest as well.

Witnesses at the festival captured the chaotic scene as security personnel remained tight-lipped about the situation.

The individual recording the incident attempted to gain clarity but received little information from officials.

Who is Lefty Gunplay?

Lefty Gunplay of Baldwin Park, California, has become one of the hottest topics of the last few months, thanks in part to his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's GNX.

Fans couldn't get enough of his part, with his open verse from the track "tv off" becoming a viral meme across social media.

As fans await further details from authorities regarding the latest arrest, many hope that Gunplay can overcome his legal troubles and continue to build on his rising music career.