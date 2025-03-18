Mariah Carey's 'Wendy Williams Vibe' Appearance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sparks Concern

Mariah Carey has raised eyebrows about her wellbeing again after her appearance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The singer appeared at the March 17 ceremony to accept the Icon Award. However, things went south when the singer appeared on stage to accept the award.

In a video posted to TikTok, Carey has just taken the stage and and joked about the lighting, saying: "Is the lighting okay? Because I don't like bad lighting. Okay. Do you like the ensemble?"

Carey continued on with her speech, and in it, she thanked iHeartRadio, LL Cool J, as well as those that have supported her throughout her decades-long career.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer also joked about modern technology.

"Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi version of streaming. Okay? All right," she quipped.

However, as her speech went on, fans become concerned that there was something off about her.

Carey powered through and concluded her speech, saying: "On this St. Patrick's Day, I want to honor my mother, Patricia Carey, for giving me the gift of music. Thank you so much. Love you, love you, love you."

Still, fans in the comments section of the video expressed their concern.

"Wendy Williams vibe wth," one person commented.

"I honestly believe she's on meds for medical reasons," someone else added.

"Some kind of substance for sure. In her recent 'performances' she looks frozen and lost," another added.

"She's a second away from a conservatorship. She's been a mess for like a decade but it's way worse now," a different TikTok user said.

This is not the first time that Carey has raised concerns over her health in the recent months. Earlier this month, RadarOnline reported that her lifestyle is raising concerns. To top it off, footage from recent performances from her Las Vegas residency have raised eyebrows as well.

Insiders told the magazine, that Carey is up often times at night and that she stays up partying until the early hours of the morning, making little time for sleep.

Music Times could not independently verify the claims made against Carey and she has not spoken on the recent concerns around her health.