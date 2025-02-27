Justin Timberlake Calls Off Columbus Concert—His Second Cancellation in Months

Justin Timberlake has canceled his Columbus concert for the second time, citing illness as the reason for the last-minute decision.

The pop star, currently on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," posted on Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to inform fans that he was too sick to perform at Nationwide Arena, according to Billboard.

"You guys. I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you. You'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all," Timberlake wrote.

The Columbus show was originally scheduled for October 23, 2023, but it was postponed—along with five other dates—due to Timberlake's struggles with bronchitis and laryngitis. It was rescheduled for February 27, 2024, but once again, illness forced its cancellation.

Everyone leaving Nationwide Arena because Justin Timberlake cancelled the LAST tour date after already rescheduling from October. 10 minutes before the opener and after doors opened. pic.twitter.com/d40RJWiLCh — Kyle (@kmac789) February 28, 2025

Ticketmaster Confirms Refunds After Timberlake Cancels Columbus Concert

Timberlake is touring in support of his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which features the single "Selfish." The album, which follows his 2018 Man of the Woods release, will be released in March 2024.

This cancellation marks the end of Timberlake's North American tour dates before he resumes performing in April.

The "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" will begin in Mexico and then travel to Europe. It will begin with a show in Milan, Italy, on June 2 and conclude in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, on July 8.

As for refunds, Ticketmaster has assured fans they do not need to take any action. The ticketing company posted on its website, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer."

According to NBC4, refunds are expected to be processed within 14-21 days. If tickets are transferred, the original purchaser will receive the refund.

Timberlake's unexpected cancellation left many fans disappointed, especially since it came just minutes before the show was set to begin. However, the singer expressed gratitude to his supporters and emphasized that he did not take the decision lightly.