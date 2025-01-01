Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Updates Pregnancy Journey With Baby Bump Photos

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott has shared an update on her pregnancy journey with a precious post online.

On Jan. 1, Scott posted several Instagram photos showing off her baby bump. The first slide displayed the rapper's daughter tenderly looking and cradling her baby bump while posing in front of a Christmas tree. The following photos also showed her husband, Evan McClintock, kissing her stomach amid expectancy.

Scott also placed a caption saying, "Things are going to look so different this time next year & we can't wait. Happy New Year everyone!"

Netizens were warmed to see Scott's pregnancy update, leading them to convey their lovely thoughts. One user shared, "You are beautiful, happy new year Hailie to you and your family, you are beautiful together."

"Very pretty, Congratulations. You are gonna be great mom," another commented.

On Oct. 3, 2024, it was confirmed that Eminem would now become a grandfather following Scott's pregnancy reveal in her father's music video for Temporary. The music video, which Eminem dedicated to her daughter, showed footage of Scott giving the rapper a Detroit Lions jersey.

However, the shirt's highlight included the word "Grandpa" on the back, and an ultrasound picture, much to Eminem's shock and joy.

Scott and McClintock have been together since 2016 and became engaged in February 2023.