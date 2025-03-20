Tina Knowles Throws Shade at Kanye West After His Post About Beyoncé's Twins

Tina Knowles is standing firm in defense of her family after Kanye West made offensive comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

The rapper's controversial social media posts targeted not only the superstar couple but also their children, drawing criticism from many, including Beyoncé's mother.

Rather than directly addressing Kanye's remarks, Tina took a more subtle approach.

On March 19, she shared an Instagram video where she appeared glammed up for a photoshoot. In the clip, the 71-year-old author and businesswoman delivered a lighthearted joke.

"What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown," Tina quipped before flashing a cheeky grin and adding, "Y'all know that's funny."

While she didn't name Kanye directly, her timing and choice of words led many to believe she was slamming the rapper.

According to DailyMail, the comment about a "meltdown" seemed to allude to Kanye's history of public outbursts, especially in recent weeks. Fans quickly flooded Tina's comments, praising her classy response.

"That's what you call a mother's way of clapping back with class," one person wrote. Another added, "One thing about Tina, she does NOT play about her family." Others thanked her for standing strong, with one user noting, "The attacks are too much. Thank you for cleansing the timeline."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Dragged into Kanye's Latest Feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye's outburst against Beyoncé and Jay-Z comes amid a series of social media rants, many of which also included accusations against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In since-deleted posts, he shared private text messages between them, revealing an argument about their eldest daughter, North, and her involvement in a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs, ENews said.

Kim, who has mostly stayed silent about Kanye's latest tirades, was allegedly trying to prevent North from appearing on the song.

According to messages Kanye shared, Kim reminded him that she had legally trademarked North's name and was acting in her daughter's best interest.

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name," Kim allegedly wrote. "You said yes. When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop."

Meanwhile, Kanye has continued to lash out, not just at Kim but at the media, claiming he is unfairly criticized for his political views and parenting struggles. He has accused his ex-wife of controlling their children and preventing him from having a say in their lives.