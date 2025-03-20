Tina Knowles Announces Star-Studded Book Tour for 'Matriarch'—Michelle Obama to Kick It Off

Tina Knowles is gearing up for a nine-city book tour this spring to promote her upcoming memoir, Matriarch, which will be released on April 22.

Tina Knowles' upcoming book tour, "Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends," will be on April 30 in Washington, DC.

The event will include a notable appearance by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who will moderate the evening's discussion.

According to RollingStone, Knowles shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "I'm still pinching myself that our Forever First Lady @michelleobama is kicking it off with me." She also teased that other fabulous moderators would be announced soon.

"I can't wait to share my story in hopes of inspiring you to explore your own journey," Knowles added.

The tour will take Knowles to major cities across the US, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

International fans will have the opportunity to see the renowned businesswoman as the tour wraps up in London on June 4.

Tickets for US events will be available for purchase starting March 21 at 10 am local time, while tickets for the London and Toronto locations will be released at 2 pm GMT.

In "Matriarch," Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, reveals her life story, from her childhood in Galveston, Texas, to her personal and professional growth.

Beyoncé Supports Tina Knowles' Memoir, Expresses Pride on Social Media

The book touches on her experiences with grief, love, motherhood, and the challenges of raising two superstar daughters. It's described as "a multigenerational family saga," exploring the wisdom passed down from mothers to daughters.

Beyoncé, Knowles' eldest daughter, expressed her support for the memoir, sharing a heartfelt message on social media. "Mama, I couldn't be prouder," Beyoncé wrote. "I'm happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are."

Knowles' "bonus daughter," Kelly Rowland, also expressed her excitement about the memoir, saying fans would be inspired, laugh, and cry after reading it.

The "Matriarch" tour will offer audiences a closer look into Tina Knowles' life, highlighting the pivotal experiences and lessons that have shaped her identity.

Knowles emphasized that storytelling has always been an important part of her life, a trait she attributes to her upbringing.

Now, at 71, she reflects on her journey, which Billboard described as one of resilience, motherhood, family pride, and self-discovery.

Fans attending the tour can also expect VIP experiences, which include premium tickets, meet-and-greets, photo ops, and an autographed copy of "Matriarch."

Tina Knowles' highly anticipated book tour will kick off on April 30 in Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor.

The nine-city tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, among other locations. It will conclude in London on June 4 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Toronto fans will see Knowles on May 14 at the Danforth Music Hall, and Chicago fans can attend the event at the Athenaeum Center on May 16.

The tour will also visit Brooklyn, New York, on May 19 at the Brooklyn Paramount.