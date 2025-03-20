Jay-Z and Beyoncé Allegedly Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Derogatory Remarks on Their Kids

Kanye West's war on Jay-Z & Beyoncé has taken a turn for the bizarre after inappropriate tweets about the couple's kids.

Sources close to the Carters have indicated they are discussing potential legal action in response to West's derogatory comments.

West, 47, has a long history of tension with the power couple, a relationship that has soured since their collaborative album, Watch the Throne.

Recently, during a Twitter outburst, West made inappropriate remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins, suggesting they had mental disabilities.

He wrote, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger kids? They're ret*rted. No like literally," and further commented on artificial insemination in a manner that was widely deemed offensive.

"This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he wrote. "Having ret*rted children is a choice."

The tweets have since been deleted, but not before causing significant backlash. A source told Page Six that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are "aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation," adding that they will "absolutely not stand for it."

Jay-Z and Beyonce Keep Their Silence

Despite the gravity of the situation, the couple has reportedly chosen not to address West's comments publicly. "[The couple] have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye's X posts about their children," the source noted.

Kanye later tweeted an explanation for deleting his posts, claiming it was due to concerns over his Twitter account being suspended. He then tried to explain it away with a poorly received joke, stating, "Took it down like down syndrome," but that only seemed to piss off even more fans and observers.

As discussions of legal action continue behind closed doors, it remains unclear how this situation will unfold.

At least for the time being, Jay-Z and Beyonce seem committed to taking the high road in the storm. They keep quiet about their business while their personal lives make headlines.