Selena Gomez Lyrics From New Song Spark Fan Rumors About Shade Thrown At Justin and Hailey Bieber: 'She's Had Enough of That Couple'

Selena Gomez's new album is here, but not without controversy.

On March 21, Gomez released her first collaboration album with fiancé Benny Blanco called 'I Said I Love You First.' The project is Gomez's first full album in five years and fans are now pointing to the lyrics of one song in particular they believe to be about Gomez's ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

In the song called "Don't Take It Personally," Gomez sings: "know the two of you used to talk like every day / And ever since I came around, it hasn't been the same / You probably got a dart board of my face right in the middle."

In another line, Gomez appeared to take a shot at Hailey, according to fans.

"You're so beautiful, it's still hard for me to swallow / I used to get so jealous, I would stress eat, drown my sorrows / In a bottle of vodka / And then I remembered that he doesn't want ya," she sings elsewhere on the song.

"She's had just about enough of that couple," one person said.

"It's selena's release day and y'all still talking about that couple," added another.

"Hailey could sing this about her lmfao," someone else chimed in.

This is not the first time that Gomez has been connected to the Biebers in recent days. Previously, Justin and Hailey were accused of copying Gomez who posted a childhood picture of herself. Bieber then shared younger pictures of him and his wife.

Justin and Gomez dated on and off from 2010-2018 before he reconnected with Hailey, whom he would go on to marry later that year. The couple has since welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024 while Gomez has moved on with Blanco.

Despite this, drama has continued to follow the former couple with alleged instances of shade peppering the years since their relationship.