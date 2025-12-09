Kevin Jonas Shares Honest Reason He Didn't Sing on Previous Jonas Brothers Tracks

Kevin Jonas is finally sharing the real reason he didn't sing much on past Jonas Brothers tracks, saying he simply didn't feel ready to match the vocal confidence of his brothers, Nick and Joe.

The 38-year-old musician opened up during an interview on "The Zach Sang Show," where he talked about his new solo single, "Changing," and why stepping into a lead vocal role took him so long.

Kevin said releasing "Changing" pushed him to try things he had never done before in the studio, JustJared reported.

He explained that he had always known he could sing, but he rarely gave himself the chance.

"I have no problem being confident to sing this for some reason," he said, noting how surprised even his team was when he delivered falsetto parts. "I guess I never really gave it a shot to do that."

When asked why he didn't sing like this in the earlier Jonas Brothers albums, Kevin admitted it came down to self-doubt.

"I just felt like I didn't have it in me," he said. He explained that singing beside Nick and Joe—who have worked on Broadway, solo music, and other projects—made him feel intimidated.

Kevin Jonas didn't sing solo on Jonas Brothers' albums because of how talented Nick and Joe are pic.twitter.com/Ig7XsIJE5O — Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) December 6, 2025

Kevin Jonas Believed He Lacked the "Chops" to Sing

Kevin said watching them perform at such a high level every night made him unsure whether he had the "chops" to keep up.

"It's a little difficult," he explained. "You've heard them sing. You grow up watching people crush it and kill it every single night."

He added that being a strong vocalist takes constant work and that he didn't feel he had trained enough in the past to step forward confidently.

Still, Kevin said performing nonstop with his brothers over the years helped him slowly build courage.

He shared that every show, especially after the pandemic, felt like a blessing and helped him strengthen his voice.

According to ABSCBN, even now, he said he's still surprised by the number of fans who continue to show up. "Yes, every single time," he said when asked if big crowds still shock him.

Kevin's new confidence arrives just as he prepares to rejoin Nick and Joe for the upcoming "Camp Rock 3" movie.

Disney recently revealed the first teaser for the film, with the Jonas Brothers returning as the band Connect 3.

They also reflected on two decades of performing together, saying it felt like "just yesterday" they were loading their family van with guitars and CDs.