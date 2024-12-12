Nick Jonas Reflects on His Time at Disney, Including the Success of His Exes

Unlike many, Nick Jonas has no problem celebrating the success of his exes.

Following the announcement of both Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus' Golden Globe nominations, the fellow Disney alum shared with Variety his immense pride in being a part of their graduating class.

The actor shared that he'd seen the news about Gomez's Golden Globe nomination for Emilia Pérez and that it is a "tremendous thing" to have his Disney peers receive such accolades. "I think that's a real testament to Disney's ability to find and foster talent and understand what makes someone unique while finding a way to make it work within their ecosystem."

He continued, "I absolutely look back at [Disney] as a creative school. It was also school, to be honest. I was between the ages of 14 and 18, which is my high school years," the Jonas Brother reflected. "That graduating class of Miley, Selena and Demi, it was all of us coming up together and you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we've all been able to have."

Jonas had previously dated Gomez from 2008 to 2010, while the singer was on-and-off with Cyrus throughout most of his time on Disney. Gomez, who is now engaged to producer Benny Blanco, shared her own reflections of the relationship. "We were babies," she said in an interview with Capital FM. "That, to me, was like puppy love, you know, it was very sweet."

Jonas has since moved on from the adolescent relationships, currently in attendance at the Red Sea Film Festival where his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to receive an honor at the closing ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas at the Red Sea film festival. pic.twitter.com/PBQLDH42eW — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) December 12, 2024

The two share their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie. Beyond fatherhood, Jonas has kept himself just as busy as his peers, set to star in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years in Spring 2025.