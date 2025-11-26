Machine Gun Kelly Surprises Fans With Jonas Brothers on 'Cliche' Remix, Hints at Tour Collab

Pop-punk fans were in for a Thanksgiving treat when Machine Gun Kelly teamed up with the Jonas Brothers for a surprise remix of his 2025 hit "Cliche," released Tuesday, November 25.

The track originally served as the lead single from MGK's Lost Americana album, which peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The remix opens with MGK's signature pop-rock style before the Jonas Brothers—Nick, Kevin, and Joe—join in, adding their smooth, textured vocals to the song.

The combination creates a fresh take on the original, blending MGK's gritty energy with the brothers' polished harmonies.

Fans immediately flooded social media with excitement, with one YouTube commenter writing, "Please give us a music vid for this remix. I would lose my mind to see the Jonas Brothers doing boy band dances with MGK."

MGK's "Lost Americana" tour kicked off in Omaha on Tuesday, and the remix hints at future collaborations between the two acts on stage.

According to Billboard, the singer previously joined the Jonas Brothers during their September show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, performing "Cliche" alongside the band's hit "Sucker." That onstage chemistry inspired the studio remix fans are enjoying today.

mgk and the Jonas Brothers release official “clichè” remix. pic.twitter.com/ZYIvMbhw0D — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) November 25, 2025

Jonas Brothers Add Pop Energy to MGK Remix

The original "Cliche" featured production from longtime MGK collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, and Nick Long.

The track combines minimalist guitar riffs with explosive pop-punk rhythms and shimmering new wave textures, making it a standout moment on Lost Americana, which is MGK's third consecutive No. 1 album on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

The Jonas Brothers, meanwhile, have been busy exploring diverse musical collaborations this year, working with artists like Rascal Flatts, Russell Dickerson, Marshmello, and Kenny G, NeonMusic reported.

Their genre-fluid approach makes the partnership with MGK feel seamless, bridging pop-punk energy with mainstream pop appeal.

Both artists are staying busy on the road. MGK is in the middle of his Lost Americana tour, which will keep him traveling through North America, Europe, and the UK well into July 2026.

At certain stops, he's expected to put a spotlight on his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall with special anniversary performances.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are nearing the end of their "JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown" tour, which wraps up in December 2025. Fans attending the remaining shows may also get a few unexpected collaborations as the tour winds down.