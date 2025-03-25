Diddy Triumphs: 5 Out of 9 Sexual Assault Claims by Lil Rod Dismissed as Judge Scolds Accuser's Attorney

Sean "Diddy" Combs scored one of his most significant legal victories on Monday after a judge tossed five of the nine sexual assault allegations made against him by the one-time music producer Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod.

The ruling comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the case, which has drawn considerable media attention.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge dismissed allegations, including RICO claims, emotional distress, and breach of contract. Additionally, a claim under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act against Diddy's company, Combs Global, was also tossed out.

During the proceedings, the judge admonished Jones' attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, for the quality of his legal filings. The judge pointed out that Blackburn appeared to misunderstand that Diddy is presumed innocent in a separate grand jury indictment related to criminal charges.

Jones initially filed the lawsuit in February 2024, alleging that Diddy had engaged in sexual misconduct.

Rodney Jones' Accusations

As per The New York Times, Jones, who collaborated with Combs on his most recent album, alleges that Combs groped him and forced him to solicit prostitutes. He also claims that Combs threatened him with violence.

In their response, Combs' attorneys pointed out that Jones's allegations lack essential details, such as the time and place of the alleged incidents and specifics regarding how he was pressured into hiring prostitutes.

Diddy responded to the claims, labeling the lawsuit a money grab disguised as a serious legal matter.

"Such vague allegations fall well short of federal pleading standards," wrote Erica A. Wolff, one of Combs' attorneys. She suggested that the lawsuit's true intention is to create media attention and extract a settlement.

Despite the dismissal of several claims, serious allegations of sexual assault against Diddy remain intact as the case continues to move forward. Blackburn expressed determination, stating, "Yeah a win is a win, playtime is over; we look forward to discovery. I hope Defendants are ready."

The legal battle between Jones and Diddy now shifts focus as both sides prepare for the next steps in what promises to be a lengthy process.