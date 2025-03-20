50 Cent Offers Unexpected Support for Diddy Amid Kanye West's Chaos

In a strange twist of events, rapper 50 Cent defends Diddy, while Kanye West's behavior raises people's ire. The three hip-hop icons, known for their significant impact on the genre in the 2000s, find themselves in drastically different situations in 2025.

While Diddy faces serious legal troubles, including racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Kanye West has become one of music's most polarizing figures.

In the midst of this turmoil, 50 Cent has taken to social media to express his confusion over West's erratic actions and to offer support for Diddy.

As per HNHH, 50 seems confused, like many others, by Kanye West's recent behavior on Twitter. He does not understand why Kanye has chosen to cut ties with several artists and celebrities he previously worked with.

In a surprising post on Instagram, 50 Cent quoted Diddy in a call for West to acknowledge his achievements. "As much as I don't want toagree with Diddy on anything," he wrote, "Just smile Ye. And f em all man, f em all."

Despite their longstanding rivalry, 50 Cent showed his support for Kanye's new album release, promoting it on social media. "Bully out now! (I LIKE SPANISH SONG)," he posted.

Kanye West Appreciated 50 Cent

Meanwhile, despite criticizing every rapper he has encountered, Kanye paused to commend 50 Cent. "50 Cent is one of my favorite people," he wrote.

Ye says 50 Cent is one of his favorite people:



"He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence" pic.twitter.com/cqrVIQqNH9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 17, 2025

"He will be one of the people who bring back Black economic independence," HNHH noted that while the G-Unit founder appreciated the kind words, he felt somewhat cautious due to some of Kanye West's other remarks.

50 Cent was quick to caution West about his recent comments aimed at other artists' families. "Damn it Ye," he wrote on Instagram. "Ya dangerous right now. What you say about the kids man!"

West has faced backlash for his remarks regarding the children of other celebrities, including Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé's twins. These remarks have raised concerns among peers in the industry.