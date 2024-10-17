What Besties Tyla and LISA Surprisingly Have In Common

Much like Variety's "Actors on Actors," Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" never fails to bring together celebrities you'd never quite expect. This time, the outlet paired K-pop rapper LISA, 27, with Amapiano superstar Tyla, 22, for a candid conversation.

Though the Thai and South African songstresses come from very different worlds, the two artists seemingly have more in common than one may think. The two bonded over their love for food and dance, navigating their relationship with fame, and repping their respective cultures. They related on much of their current experience, exhausted by the lack of privacy fame lends to. "People just put their phone right in front of your face. Sometimes you're not ready to have your photo taken," LISA shares. "That's the thing that is a little tough for me sometimes, but I'm more happy that they notice me."

Their friendship spans back over a year, as LISA was one of the first to hear Tyla's self-titled debut album, which soon became the highest-charting album by a female African soloist in Billboard history.

lisa and tyla on how they met each other and first impressions #MusiciansOnMusicians https://t.co/P61aL3mc5P pic.twitter.com/GQiqYBs4ni — LISA BASE (@the_lisapopbase) October 17, 2024

Since then, the two have been spotted supporting each other on and offline. The most recent being when both artists took the stage at the 2024 Victoria Secret Fashion Show. Fans found their looks to be some of the best of the evening, as they electrified the stage performing their solo hits.

During the "Musicians on Musicians" interview, Tyla shared that LISA was always her favorite member of BLACKPINK, noting she "brought some edge to the group. Your rapping and just the way you moved and the way you dressed was so cool." LISA showed love back, asking if Tyla would be willing to teach her how to do her viral "Water" challenge.

tyla: I’ll teach you how to shake 😭 pic.twitter.com/zk9D1a8ZaN — lisa loops (@lsloops) October 17, 2024

Bonding over their distinct cultures, Tyla shares that her favorite Thai food is Tom Kha Gai, adding "I'm going to be performing in Thailand in November, you'll have to show me around." When speaking to her South African roots, Tyla shares, "It's been such an amazing experience teaching people all our different cultures and languages, our dance moves, the way we chant."

A peek inside their authentic friendship proves that despite cultural and artistic differences, there's always common ground.