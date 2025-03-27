Selena Gomez Admits to Past Relationship Mistakes: 'I Needed Time to Heal'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her past relationships and the personal growth that came from them.

In a recent interview on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, the 32-year-old singer and actress shared insights into how her previous experiences shaped her approach to love and why she took a break from dating before finding happiness with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, People said.

Gomez, who has been public about her struggles with mental health and self-discovery, admitted that she used to be very reactive in relationships.

"I've been guilty though to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that's why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself," she explained during the podcast episode.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared that she may not have been emotionally prepared for a relationship with Blanco had they met earlier.

She explained that while she would have wanted to be with him, her past struggles might have made it difficult, and she didn't believe he deserved to deal with what she had gone through.

Selena Gomez Credits Benny Blanco for Helping Her Change

According to TimesOfIndia, Gomez emphasized the importance of learning from past mistakes, saying, "I've learned a lot of lessons and I've made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

Gomez praised Blanco, 37, for fostering a healthier relationship dynamic. She admitted that wanting to be right had been a challenge for her in the past, but Blanco's understanding of nature has made things much more manageable. Even in moments of frustration, he quickly reassures her and helps resolve conflicts.

Blanco's patience and understanding have played a significant role in Gomez's personal growth. She shared that his approach has helped her shift away from reacting impulsively in difficult moments. "His patience has changed my frame of mind," she noted.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and announced their engagement one year later.

The proposal, which took Gomez by surprise, featured a stunning marquise diamond ring. Shortly after their engagement, the couple collaborated on a joint album, I Said I Love You First, which gives fans a glimpse into their love story.