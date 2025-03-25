Selena Gomez Fans Say Album 'Deserves More' Praise As Critics Blast Record With Low Rating: 'She Ate This Album Up!'

Selena Gomez's new album called 'I Said I Love You First' has garnered praise from fans, but critics are another story.

The singer shared her first joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco on March 21 and since then, fans have been loving the body of work. However, critics are more lukewarm on the project with it having a score of 63 out of 100 on Metacritic, hovering just above the mixed review section.

'I Said I Love You First' has received more mixed reviews than positive ones with NME saying: "Instead of offering a truly revealing glimpse into their relationship – as the album cover suggests – 'I Said I Love You First' maintains a noticeable distance between artist and listener, and leaves you feeling a little empty by the end."

The Guardian gave the album a score of 40 out of 100, writing: "It's all pretty well done, but it means that a project that's clearly very personal ultimately struggles to develop a clear identity of its own."

Now, fans have come to the defense of the project on social media.

"Literally who cares what reviewers think. she ate this album up!!!" wrote one fan on X.

"Bulls**t," another wrote of the reviews.

"It should be 70+," someone else wrote of the album's overall score.

"Deserves more," chimed in another.

'I Said I Love You First' features 14 tracks and includes appearances by Gracie Abrams, Tainy and J Balvin, with additional contributions from María Zardoya of The Marías.

The lead single, "Call Me When You Break Up," featuring Abrams, was released on February 20, 2025 and was followed by "Sunset Blvd" as the second single to the project.

'I Said I Love You First' has faired well on Spotify amassing 14.2 million streams on Spotify within its first full day and Gomez has released other unreleased tracks from the project since its release.