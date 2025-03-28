YG Reveals Childhood Trauma in New Single '2004': I Got Raped by a B*tch Twice My Age'

On March 28, YG will release the single "2004," which chronicles his own experiences with trauma and loss. The rapper shared an extended snippet of the song, which features candid lyrics about his childhood sexual assault and pays tribute to his late friend, Nipsey Hussle.

It comes after a leak during a Twitch stream with N3on earlier this month, when the first line of the track was seen by fans, as per AllHipHop.

On March 27, "The Breakfast Club" premiered a portion of the song, showcasing YG's raw emotions and reflections on his past.

The opening lines of "2004" find YG candidly confronting the sexual assault that he endured as a child. He raps, "When I was young, I got raped by a b#### twice my age. Picked me up from school, took me to hers and got laid. Ever since that day, I never looked a s### the same." These lyrics show how this traumatic moment in his life has affected his perspective.

At the same time, YG also pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in 2019, comparing their friendship to the legacies of other hip-hop greats like Biggie Smalls and JAY-Z. One moving line reads: "Nipsey left me like how Biggie left Hov."

The rapper goes on to detail the abuse he suffered as having come from someone with custodial access to a shared connection. He confesses that he never spoke about the incident, even to his family.

YG Opens Up For the First Time

According to host Loren Lorosa, this will be the first time YG's mother hears about the allegations when the song is officially released. The emotional weight of "2004" marks a significant moment for YG, who previously kept these experiences private.

When N3on streamed on Twitch and accidentally played part of "2004," it garnered widespread interest and concern from viewers. He immediately tried to delete the stream, but his efforts were in vain. Fans are highly anticipating the official release of the song, as it deeply resonates with YG's road.

N3on had to hit that end stream button real quick after playing an unreleased YG song with a wild opening line. Stream got deleted on the spot.



We don't know what the bar said... but if YG made bro panic like that—it must've been CRAZY.

The streets need that leak now more than... pic.twitter.com/bWAsW6dGLf — The Super Plug (@trapxLA) March 26, 2025

While gearing up for the release of "2004," YG keeps the energy alive while following up on his latest release, "The Gentleman's Club," putting his foot down in the game.