Justin Bieber's Marriage Under Pressure as TikTok Users Reignite Hailey vs. Selena Drama: 'It's Rearing Its Ugly Head Again'

Justin Bieber becomes the latest victim of resurfaced drama as chatter about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and his wife Hailey Bieber reemerges on TikTok.

Sources tell Radar Online that the pressure of the ladies' rumored feud is getting intense. Justin, who has been struggling both personally and professionally lately, could do without the extra stress that recent online posts have added.

"It's an uncomfortable situation for everyone. This [feud] just won't go away and now it's rearing its ugly head again," an insider revealed.

The real drama came to a head when influencer Courtney Presto slammed a set of photos snapped of Selena, 31, and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, dubbing them "the WORST" in a TikTok video. Presto later alleged that Hailey "liked" the post, sharing a screenshot that appeared to show the verified account of the model engaged with the content.

"Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok," Presto alleged. "I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, 'Oh, it's all love. It's all good. We have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she's lying."

Hailey's representative, however, was quick to push back against the claims. "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize on an old, tired narrative," the rep stated.

This drama comes after years of Justin, 31, struggling with health issues and making sporadic appearances.

"This is the last thing Justin needs at this point. The guy is having enough problems these days with his strung-out appearance and antisocial behavior," the insider added.

History of a Complicated Triangle

Fans speculated much about Justin's relationship timeline with Selena and Hailey. The YouTube sensation and the former Disney channel star infamously dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, and Hailey was spotted hanging out with Justin, dating back as early as 2014.

"When Selena and Justin would be on a break, Hailey would fill in. Some people say Hailey stole Justin away from Selena, but Hailey insists that's not the case," the source explained.

Justin and Hailey got married in a courthouse in September 2018, as well as in a big to-do the following year.

Even though Hailey supported Selena's engagement to Benny towards the end of last year, fans have continued to focus on her interactions.

The speculation of a renewed feud has merely added to the existing tensions. "This just feeds the frenzy and has fans dragging up old wounds," the insider told Radar.