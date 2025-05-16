YG Details Sexual Abuse at 14: 'My Family Just Found Out Through My Music'

Compton rapper YG has bravely revealed that he was sexually abused at the young age of 14.

In a deeply personal disclosure, the 35-year-old artist shared that his own family only learned about this traumatic experience when his poignant single, "2004," was released in March.

Speaking with ABC News on Wednesday, YG explained, "I kept it inside for a long time. My family's first time hearing about that was when the record came out."

The raw honesty of the track, which includes the stark line, "When I was young I got raped / By a b#### that was twice my age," stunned many, including those closest to him, AllHipHop said.

YG recounted playing the song for his male friends and was taken aback by their responses. "90 percent of the people that I played it for — the men, the males — they all got similar stories," he said.

This revelation highlighted a painful reality, with many men sharing their own experiences of sexual abuse.

YG drops a new track ‘2004’ detailing how he got s3xually assaulted as a minor by a much older woman.



The production will have you head-banging, but it’s really just a vessel for the trauma revealed in the lyrics pic.twitter.com/TdVSrGcOu0 — Joey (@gothamhiphop) March 28, 2025

YG: Didn't Understand Abuse as Teen, Realized Later

Reflecting on the incident, which occurred over two decades ago, YG admitted that his teenage self didn't fully grasp the gravity of the situation.

"It wasn't a thing that I did with an older woman — it's lit," he remembered thinking at the time. It was only later in life that he came to the painful realization: "I got raped."

According to Billboard, the creation of "2004" came about when producer J.LBS (J Pounds) encouraged YG to delve into a deeply personal and previously unspoken experience during a studio session.

This vulnerability has resonated with many, and YG hopes his openness will inspire others to share their own stories.

"Everybody got their story, and that's why I made the record," YG stated. "To influence people to tell their stories. Especially coming from an artist — somebody like me — it's unexpected."

He also addressed the stereotypes often associated with him, emphasizing his shared humanity. "People put me in a box... They look at us like we gang members, we animals, we not human, but it's like, bro, I'm human. I go through real-life stuff."

The powerful response to "2004," which also has a music video with over 1.5 million views, has influenced YG's upcoming album, "The Gentleman's Club," slated for release this summer.

He shared that the reactions have encouraged him to "go deeper" and explore more personal experiences in his music.