Miley Cyrus Reportedly Seething As Dad Billy Ray Inserts Himself Into Her Big Music Return: 'Gearing Up For A New Era'

Miley Cyrus is reportedly "fuming" after her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus, praised her latest career move online — and set off brand new drama among the shattered Cyrus clan.

The country music star said on Instagram Tuesday that he was thrilled about Miley's new visual album, "Something Beautiful," and his other daughter, Noah Cyrus, teaming up with Fleet Foxes on "Don' Put It All On Me."

However, insiders say Miley is not so pleased about the attention her father is bringing upon himself, even if his post was intended to be supportive.

Billy Ray shared a side-by-side image of Miley and Noah, along with a caption reflecting on how they both are making incredible strides in music.

"Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one!" he wrote. "You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad, who within less than one [week's] time, has had his a kicked and his mind blown by not one ... but two of his own daughters."

He wrote, tagging Miley and Noah, "Flesh and blood... completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done."

Billy Ray offered up a double dose of praise, saying, "I'm so damn proud of both of you. I'm actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can't see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love, Dad."

Although it was an emotional tribute, a source told Daily Mail that Miley is unhappy that her father has made this about him.

The insider revealed, "Miley doesn't want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era."

"It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation."

According to another source who spoke to PEOPLE, the "Wrecking Ball" singer is focused on peace and growing as a person amid her family drama.

"Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again,"

"She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself."

remember when a 15 year old miley cyrus left billy ray and the audience speechless saying that she made him relevant and rich again, literally a QUEEN pic.twitter.com/akfGc8dlXo — something beautiful🦋 (@milesholy) November 5, 2022

Ongoing Family Rift

Miley and Billy Ray have had a famously fraught relationship, especially following his rocky personal life in the last few years. Speculation regarding the fractured bond between the Flowers singer and her father reignited at the beginning of this year after Miley notably failed to mention him during her Grammy acceptance speech.

Billy Ray's also been in the public eye recently, ever since he dumped Australian singer Firerose after about a year of being wed. His other kids, including Noah, Trace, Braiso, and Brandi, have had varying levels of public exposure with their father.