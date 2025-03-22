PR Experts Reveal How Beyoncé & Jay-Z Should Handle Kanye's Explosive Rants

When Kanye West took to social media to attack Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their children, it put many people in a position to figure out how the famous music couple should react to the matter.

The Carters kept quiet after West made controversial statements about their three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. The rants from the West started on March 18.

Kanye West shares tweets about Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their children. pic.twitter.com/J0HPyiaxiK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 19, 2025

Public relations experts say Beyoncé and Jay-Z usually stay above public spats, but this time, they should fight back.

West's comments were "inexcusable," and the Carters should show strength and "stand up for not only the BLM movement but the values they represent today," says Melissa Bell, president of The Milo Agency, told The Mirror US.

"Too bad he still doesn't own Kanye's masters. Defend your children and family against all else. Stand up for what's right. They are typically very private people, Jay and Bey, as they should be, but don't let someone talk like that about your children," Bell stated.

She continued to slam West for directing his comments toward minors, "Point out how wrong it is for Kanye to focus on a minor, speaking ill even if it's true. Unless Kanye has medical proof of what he's claiming, he needs to focus on people who are at least 18+."

PR expert Rochelle White recommended a toned-down strategy. She explained that more noise than anything West has made will just be pushed into the media's headlights and whirled around the narrative. She added, "Their teams could also work strategically on creating and placing positive PR coverage and shifting the narrative."

While White pointed out legal action would be a last resort if the situation developed into one where he no longer felt safe, it could be a legal option. That one, if warranted, should be reviewing crisis communications plans and speaking to an established source to help guide the discussion, she added.

Considering Legal Action

A source then told Page Six that the Carters are figuring out how to handle the comments "privately and, or hopefully, legally."

The source continued that Jay-Z and Beyoncé found West's language "vulgar and offensive" and "absolutely will not tolerate the way he has spoken about their children." For now, the couple has no plans to speak out about the situation, though legal action is still a possibility.

West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also said to be "appalled" by his actions. The outlet's source said, "Kim has had enough and she's done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication. No matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off-limits. His tweet was shocking and offensive."