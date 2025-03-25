Kanye West's 'Bully' Album Slammed as 'Meaningless' Amid Ongoing Controversies: 'I Don't Think Anyone Would Care'

Kanye West's career downfall appears to be continuing as one expert has now shared that the rapper's latest album was not worth anything.

In an interview with The Mirror, PR expert Jared Shapransky, shared that West's new album is "meaningless" and that outside of the rapper's core fanbase, nobody is interested in what he is putting out musically anymore.

"If an album drops on a shadow banned Twitter account in the middle of the night, did the album even drop? Ye just completely played himself out out of the main stream when it comes to his art," Shapransky began.

"A lot of people like to separate the artist from the person and so on, but he's just so far removed from the art form that he can release a new album every day until the end of the year, and I don't think anyone would care and that includes people from his base. As his core fans, he's done everything that he's done up until now. The unhinged tweeting, in general, it's just it's too much. People are over him. The album is meaningless," he added.

West shared his album 'Bully' on X via a short film, however, it has not made its way to major streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music as of the time of reporting.

The rapper has always been controversial, but over the last few months he has drawn ire from many due to Nazi-related rants.

In one instance, he referred to himself as "Yaydolf Yitler" and declared his love for Adolf Hitler.

He would also claim on X that he had dominion over his wife Bianca Censori. West has also stirred controversy by referring to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as a "sex trafficker".