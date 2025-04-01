Morgan Wallen's 'SNL' Tension Exposed As Cast Keeps Their Distance

Morgan Wallen had a very tense week behind the scenes at "Saturday Night Live," with sources saying the show's cast largely kept their distance from the musician throughout the week.

The 31-year-old country music star sparked controversy during Saturday's episode by abruptly exiting the stage when the closing credits rolled, which is an unprecedented move since the musical guest typically remains on with the cast until the final sign-off.

That reaction, expressed in split-second on-camera confused glances exchanged between cast members Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim as Wallen walked off stage after giving Lorne Michaels and Mikey Madison a quick one-armed hug and leaving the stage, was just what many people would have gotten watching the episode live.

Sources claim his departure was not accidental but the culmination of a week filled with tension. "Tension backstage, cold shoulders from cast, and zero laughs, Morgan only showed up to sell records — not to make friends," an insider told Rob Shuter's Substack.

To add to the rumors, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman liked an Instagram post from Deuxmoi suggesting that Wallen was difficult behind the scenes.

However, the country singer reportedly received an "icy" welcome. One insider said, "Let's be honest, Morgan didn't want to be there, and the cast didn't want him there either," one insider said. "The cast kept their distance. No one went out of their way to talk to him, and he felt it."

A different insider added that Wallen had 'no desire' to bond with cast members. "The cast can be elite and cliquey — and Morgan doesn't find them funny anyway. He came to promote the album, maybe check a box, and bounce."

A few days after the episode aired, Wallen seemed to address his ordeal in a private jet Instagram Story which read, "Get me to God's country."

A Semi-Love-Hate Relationship with SNL

Wallen's "SNL" appearances have been a source of controversy in the past. The singer was removed from a performance he had set for in 2020 after he was seen partying without a mask at the peak of the global pandemic. Two months later, he was invited back, but that goodwill has since dissipated, insiders say.

Tensions this week are not directly tied to a previous controversy, but Wallen's 2021 use of a racial slur still hangs over his career. When the incident first came to light, he apologized, saying, "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Although he's had a successful run in country music, members of the "SNL" cast allegedly aren't quite ready to let it go. "It wasn't about cancel culture — it was about chemistry. He knew he wasn't welcome. And frankly, he didn't care," one source said.