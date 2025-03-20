Morgan Wallen Mocked After Revealing Cover Art For 'I'm The Problem' Album: 'Look Like a Courtroom Sketch'

Morgan Wallen has seemingly not won over fans with his album cover for his latest LP, 'I'm the Problem.'

The "Last Night" singer announced that his album would be released on May 16 in a post to his X account along with the news he would be releasing two additional singles on March 21.

"My new album 'I'm The Problem' will be out May 16th. Preorder available tonight at midnight et with two new songs 'I'm A Little Crazy' and 'Just In Case,'" he said.

My new album ‘I'm The Problem’ will be out May 16th. Preorder available tonight at midnight et with two new songs "I'm A Little Crazy" and "Just In Case” pic.twitter.com/YpICDedjns — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 20, 2025

The clip also showed that the album cover for the project would look like and many of his fans are not having the design used for it.

"No creativity," one person shared.

No creativity — Blainezy (@Bseverson345) March 20, 2025

"Why does this look like a courtroom sketch lol," another quipped.

Why does this look like a courtroom sketch lol — Ron Oliver (@RPOIII) March 20, 2025

"Look a mess," another added.

Look a mess — 🧣( suspended era) (@corneil_ri) March 20, 2025

"Looking a f**king mess I'm beyond irritated," someone else chimed in.

looking a fucking mess I’m beyond irritated — simulation (@EXOSIMSS) March 20, 2025

The album's title track was released in January and debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, marking Wallen's tenth chart-topping hit.

Prior to the title track, Wallen released several singles that will feature on the upcoming album. "Lies Lies Lies," the lead single, was unveiled in early 2024 and received critical acclaim for its raw storytelling.

This was followed by "Love Somebody" in October 2024, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Wallen's third song to achieve this feat. On New Year's Eve 2024, he surprise-released "Smile."

Wallen is also set to return as the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on March 29. This appearance marks his second on the show; his initial debut in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol violations but successfully rescheduled later that year. For this upcoming episode, actress Mikey Madison will make her hosting debut alongside Wallen's performance.