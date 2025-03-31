Morgan Wallen's 'SNL' Abrupt Exit Gets Roasted by Show Writer

Morgan Wallen's decision to abruptly exit the stage without embracing cast members on 'Saturday Night Live', breaking with tradition was met with a clever response.

The country music singer was the musical guest on the March 29 episode of the show while the program was being hosted by Oscar winner Mikey Madison. During the ending segment of the show, Wallen walked off stage instead of joining Madison as well as the other cast members for the final sign-off.

Wallen took to his Instagram Stories shortly after exiting the show by posting a picture from an airplane with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

Shortly after, one of the writer's for 'Saturday Night Live' appeared to mock his Instagram post.

Josh Patten, shared a post to his own Instagram Stories that mirrored Wallen's with the same caption, except Patten's included a picture of a Krispy Kreme truck with the back end open.

SNL writer Josh Patten responds to Morgan Wallen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xcTaIL9LHn — mike murray (@snlmikemurray) March 30, 2025

After Wallen walked off stage, plenty of people took issue with his abrupt exit. However, conservatives flocked to social media to defend the "Just in Case" singer.

"Morgan Wallen is taking heat for walking off stage after SNL was over and not celebrating with the rest of the cast. I have more respect for him now than I ever did. This is cold. Dude took the money and ran," Shawn Farash wrote.

Morgan Wallen is taking heat for walking off stage after SNL was over and not celebrating with the rest of the cast.



I have more respect for him now than I ever did.



This is cold.



Dude took the money and ran. pic.twitter.com/rggWWkRb4f — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 31, 2025

"Morgan Wallen shows the SNL cast exactly how he feels. Love it!" Buzz Patterson shared in his own post.

Morgan Wallen shows the SNL cast exactly how he feels. Love it! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/COzdIiPAC0 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 30, 2025

During his time on 'SNL' Wallen performed the songs "I'm the Problem" and "Just in Case, both of which appear on his upcoming album that is due out in May.

Wallen's appearance on the show marks the first time that he appeared as the musical guest on the show since 2020. However, his appearance was originally marked with controversy after he was seen kissing multiple college students in Alabama, which went against the show's strict COVID-19 guidelines that were in place at this time.

Wallen did apologize for his actions at that time, but has not released a full statement on his latest controversy.