Hailey Bieber Addresses 'Unfollowing' Husband Justin: 'Hope This Helps!'

Hailey Bieber is making it known that she and Justin Bieber are here to "stay," addressing reports that she unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

In a post to social media, Hailey offered some clarity as to why she unfollowed Justin on Instagram.

In the comments section of a video on TikTok, Hailey attributed the unfollowing to a "glitch."

"It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!" she commented.

The "unfollowing" of Justin came after the "Baby" singer sparked concern among fans with his behavior on Instagram Live. During a recent livestream, he appeared emotionally drained and spoke incoherently.

This follows a series of cryptic posts on his Instagram, where he shared thoughts about feeling "drowning" in hate and struggling with anger issues.

Justin's erratic behavior comes after it had been reported that he has been reverting to the "immaturity" of his old ways that drove his ex, Selena Gomez, crazy. There has been concern over Justin's sobriety, however, the rep for the star has gone on to shoot down these claims.

Reports indicate that Justin and Hailey who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024, may be experiencing some challenges in their relationship.

However, sources close to them have dismissed these rumors, affirming that the pair remains committed to their marriage and family.

"They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned with what people think," a source told People about the couple's relationship.

Despite the ongoing whispers, both Justin and Hailey have publicly shown support for one another. Justin has shared heartfelt posts about Hailey on social media, and the couple has been seen enjoying moments together, such as celebrating their son's milestones.