Drake's Alleged Leaked DMs Reveal Awkward Moment with Patrick Mahomes' Homosexual Brother

On March 19, a meme page named @grandwizardchatnigg, reportedly linked to Drake, was allegedly hacked.

The hackers revealed a lengthy conversation thread believed to be between Drake and the account owner.

Among the most notable messages reportedly exposed was the rapper's mention of the run-in with Jackson, during which Jackson confronted him with his comments about his brother.

According to the leaked DMs, AllHipHop reported Drake described being taken aback when Jackson pressed him regarding a lyric that referenced Patrick Mahomes.

"I won't cap," Drake purportedly wrote. "Jackson Mahomes pressed me like he was NBA Ben 10 about my Patrick Mahomes bar. I've never been pressed by a 6'5 gay n****. Like I just didn't have the reaction in my Rolodex; my life never prepared me for that."

He allegedly added, "He really think he NBGAY YOUNGBOY I swear. Like he's so gangster about being gay it's crazy."

The leaked messages are part of a larger thread that reportedly includes Drake's commentary on various celebrities and events. In one instance, he allegedly discussed his thoughts on NBA star LeBron James' recent social media activities, particularly in connection with a diss track by Kendrick Lamar.

"N##### out in the first round nothing left to do but dance," Drake allegedly said.

The remarks about LeBron, along with the comments regarding Jackson Mahomes, paint a picture of Drake's sometimes tumultuous relationships with fellow entertainers and athletes.

Not only are Drake's references to Jackson Mahomes a bit inappropriate, but they also touch on identity and representation issues that are all too common in entertainment.

The rapper's remarks saying Jackson was "gangster" about his sexuality, as well as his comments on what they see as an inherent risk to one's reputation, has led some on social media to discuss what public figures can or cannot navigate in the public sphere.

Drake's controversy

Drakhas has had his fair share of controversies—this is the first of its kind. His candid style often leads to public scrutiny, and past incidents have included feuds with other artists and public figures.

In light of the leaks, many are questioning how such private conversations became public. The meme page that shared the DMs is rumored to have been hacked, raising concerns about privacy and security for public figures in an age where social media plays a significant role in shaping public perception.

Neither Drake nor Jackson Mahomes has publicly commented on the leaked messages yet, leaving fans eager for further developments.