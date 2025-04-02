Morgan Wallen Gets Trolled Over New 'God's Country' Merchandise: 'We Were Laughing at You'

Morgan Wallen's 'Saturday Night Live' walkout= has spawned new merchandise, but not everyone is sold.

Wallen appeared on 'SNL' as the musical guest of the March 29 show, hosted by Oscar winner Mikey Madison. During the ending of the show when the cast gathered together, Wallen whispered something in Madison's ear before he walked off the stage, breaking with the usual tradition of embracing the cast during the end credits.

The "Just in Case" singer then posted to his Instagram account from his plane, saying: "Get me to God's country." Since then, the phrase has gone viral on social media.

Wallen has seemingly decided to capitalize on it with a new line of merchandise, including hats and shirts with the phrase on them being sold on his store, sparking a wide variety of responses from social media users.

"No morgan honey we weren't laughing with you we were laughing at you," one X user said.

"Love to sell hats and T-shirts about the time I was at a party and nobody liked me so I left early," another added.

"Only racists will buy this," shared someone else.

Wallen was recently shaded by a writer at 'SNL' who posted a Krispy Kreme truck with the back end open and using the "God's country" phrase shortly after Wallen's appearance on the show.

'SNL' cast member, Kenan Thompson, also expressed distaste with Wallen's behavior on the show, saying that it was "not necessarily my favorite."

"The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite," Thompson said to Entertainment Weekly.

Wallen appeared on the show to perform his songs "I'm the Problem" and "Just in Case" from his upcoming album due out in May.