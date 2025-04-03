US State Department Revokes Visas for Mexican Band After Drug Cartel Song Controversy

The US State Department has revoked the visas of members of the Mexican band Los Alegres del Barranco after they displayed an image of a notorious drug cartel leader during a recent concert in Mexico.

The decision effectively cancels the band's scheduled US tour, which was set to begin on April 5 in Austin, Texas.

The controversy erupted after the band performed in Guadalajara, where a large screen behind them displayed images of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

He is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which the US recently designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

According to reports, the song performed during the concert also praised El Mencho, referring to him as "a man of war who loves his family."

Following the concert, Mexican politicians, including President Claudia Sheinbaum, condemned the band's actions.

According to RollingStone, she called it a "glorification of crime" and announced an investigation. The backlash soon reached US officials, leading to swift action by the State Department.

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau addressed the matter on social media, stating, "I'm a firm believer in freedom of expression, but that doesn't mean expression should be free of consequences."

He further emphasized that the US government will not allow foreign nationals who "extol criminals and terrorists" to enter the country.

Los Alegres del Barranco had planned to perform multiple concerts across the US, including shows in Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, and California.

The band has not publicly responded to the visa revocation, nor has the US State Department provided additional comments beyond Landau's statement.

The band is known for playing narcocorridos, a controversial subgenre of Mexican folk music that often romanticizes drug cartel figures.

They have previously released songs about other cartel leaders, including Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, a former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, BBC said.

Narcocorridos have a strong following among certain audiences but have also drawn criticism for glorifying organized crime.

The incident comes at a time when authorities in both Mexico and the US are cracking down on drug cartels. The CJNG, led by El Mencho, is one of the most violent criminal organizations in the world and is responsible for widespread violence and drug trafficking.

Recently, authorities in Mexico discovered what they believe to be a CJNG training and extermination camp, further highlighting the cartel's brutality.

While the visa revocation prevents Los Alegres del Barranco from performing in the US for now, it remains to be seen whether they will face further consequences in Mexico.

President Sheinbaum's administration has launched an investigation into the band's actions, which could lead to additional penalties.