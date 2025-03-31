Kanye West Makes Shocking Admission About Kim Kardashian and Their Children: 'That Wasn't God's Plan'

Kanye West just dropped a bombshell about the marriage he had with Kim Kardashian and the four kids he shares with her during a controversial interview with DJ Akademiks.

The 47-year-old rapper lamented that "God's plan" never included starting a family with the 44-year-old reality star in the hour-long conversation, which was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.

"That was my fault," West said. "I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan."

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye in 2021, also expressed that he is unhappy with the custody agreements that have left him without a say in how his children are raised or depicted.

"I don't got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids," he said. "So how's it joint custody?"

Kardashian, who shares four children with West: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5 — was married to the rapper for six years until their divorce was finalized in 2021.

West Faces Criticism over Unusual Clothing & Statements

Sparked even more outrage as the rapper donned a KKK hood and swastika pendant while giving the interview. He soon slipped into an all-black ensemble complete with a cape, insisting he had a very similar one made in white.

This latest appearance comes on the heels of a series of inflammatory social media posts, including a recent rant against Kardashian. The 24-time Grammy winner slammed his ex-wife for her involvement in shaping their kids' public image — specifically by greenlighting a musical collab between their daughter North and rapper Playboi Carti.

"My kids are celebrities and I don't have the say-so," West said. "So this white woman and this white family have control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the children of Ye."

Ye went off on JAY-Z, Pusha T, and John Legend, and says he made a mistake getting Kim Kardashian pregnant



pic.twitter.com/HvhQ63jQgW — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 30, 2025

West's comments were provoked by Kardashian's allegedly canceling one of North's visitations after she discovered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently imprisoned on human trafficking charges in Romania, would be in attendance.

Sticks Up For Diddy, Disses Virgil Abloh, Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is planning to sue Kanye West for sole custody of the couple's children. (via Radar Online) pic.twitter.com/wgBmdy6QF0 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 19, 2025

In the course of the interview, West continued his reputation-damaging crusades against lifestyle and fashion figures, even people who passed, like Virgil Abloh. When DJ Akademiks asked him if it's fair to talk about someone dead, then West replied, "I'm evil. I'm an evil person."

He also aimed at Kris Jenner, accusing the Kardashian matriarch of involvement in "signed-for" sex tapes and implying that rapper Iggy Azalea is wary of her influence. Additionally, West defended his embattled friend Sean "Diddy" Combs, despite the music mogul's ongoing legal battles.

These incidents are not likely to keep former business partners and collaborators from continuing to distance themselves from him, and they now add to the list of controversies West now has regarding his name. In February, talent agent Daniel McCartney of 33 & West cut ties with West publicly, citing his "harmful and hateful remarks." In addition, Shopify closed down the rapper's online store when he tried to sell a T-shirt containing the combination of a swastika, which the Anti-Defamation League denounced as blatant antisemitism.