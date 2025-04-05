Kanye West Reportedly Blocking Bianca Censori from Earning Millions in Lucrative Fashion Deals

Kanye West is allegedly blocking his wife, Bianca Censori, from million-dollar fashion opportunities.

The Australian architect who has sparked controversy with her bold fashion sense and eclectic style, allegedly landed multiple lucrative deals with high-end fashion labels. However, sources say West has intervened to prevent the opportunities while insisting that she call the shots with her career.

A source revealed The US Sun, " Kanye has a vision, and he wants Bianca to be part of it—but on his terms."

"She's been approached by several major brands with offers that could bring in millions, but he's not letting her take them. He wants her to be exclusive to his projects."

Industry Concerns and Personal Struggles

Sources added that West, who has a hand in Censori's brand, is very much against the idea of her exploring fashion opportunities unless it's with him, as he reportedly prefers to keep her style in line with his aesthetic rather than giving her the freedom to venture out on her own.

However, fashion insiders have since revealed their fears that Censori's career growth may be curtailed as a result. While this exposure can serve her well, some have said this is part of the problem: if she is locked into West's orbit, she may not become the most sought-after piece of flesh on the fashion landscape, at least not in a good way.

"She could be making millions on her own," another source stated. "Brands love her look, and she's in high demand. But Kanye's influence over her decisions is making it nearly impossible for her to take advantage of these offers."

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori looks absolutely stunning in her debut film ‘BIANCA’ Directed by Vanessa Beecroft.



In this film Bianca displays her artistic expression through a provocative and avant-garde lens. Bianca has always embraced artistic expression in unconventional ways… pic.twitter.com/kLIsJrQdXT — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) February 23, 2025

West's Financial Recovery Strategy

The reports about West's behavior come as he is said to be working on becoming a billionaire again after losing a lot of money over anti-Semitic comments and blowing up business relationships. After his antisemitic comments, many brands dropped him — Adidas among them — causing his financial fortune to drop as well.

In an effort to recoup his losses, the "Donda" rapper has been dabbling in all types of projects, including the adult-themed line of products he is now apparently working on under the name Villadroam. According to documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, West's company, Ox Paha Inc., has sought to trademark "sexual activity apparatus, devices, and articles."

A source close to the situation stated to Radar Online, "Kanye is looking for new ways to generate revenue, and this venture is part of his plan to get his finances back on track."

Music Times could not independently verify the outlets' claims.