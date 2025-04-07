Billy Joel Documentary 'And So It Goes' to Premiere at 2025 Tribeca Festival

The 2025 Tribeca Festival will open with the world premiere of "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," a two-part documentary that dives deep into the life and music of one of New York's most iconic artists.

The film is scheduled to make its debut at the Beacon Theatre on June 4, coinciding with the opening night of the festival.

The documentary, an HBO original, includes rare performances, personal home videos, and never-before-seen photographs, Billboard said.

It also features in-depth interviews that reveal the personal stories behind Billy Joel's songwriting — exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and struggle.

"Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a 'New York State of Mind' is a perfect way to kick off this year's celebration of creativity and inspiration," said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Festival.

"We are thrilled to honor Billy Joel — an artist who has embodied the heart and soul of New York."

For nearly 25 years, Tribeca Festival has been a love letter to the artists, culture, and stories that make New York great.



That's why we're excited to open the 2025 Festival with the world premiere of Billy Joel: And So It Goes, an @HBO Original documentary exploring the life… pic.twitter.com/cjYUoMc7Rq — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 6, 2025

Tribeca Festival 2025 to Showcase Billy Joel's Life in New Documentary

Running from June 4 to 15, the Tribeca Festival will present a full lineup that includes films, music, television, games, storytelling, and live events. The complete schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Directed and produced by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" offers a close look at the man behind the music.

According to Variety, Lacy shared her excitement about the film's debut: "We couldn't be more thrilled about our film opening the esteemed Tribeca Festival. There is no better place for this story than New York City, and no better venue than the Beacon Theatre."

The filmmakers praised HBO for supporting their effort to create what they describe as an "honest and musically expressive portrait" of Billy Joel. The documentary gives viewers an intimate look into the experiences that shaped Joel's career and lasting legacy.

After its premiere, the film will air on HBO and be available for streaming on Max later this summer. The official release date has yet to be confirmed.

Fans of Billy Joel will also be glad to hear that he plans to return to the stage in July. The musician postponed his tour earlier this year due to surgery and recovery but is expected to resume live performances soon.

Tickets and passes for the 2025 Tribeca Festival are available now at tribecafilm.com. Single tickets go on sale starting April 29.