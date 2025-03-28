Trace Cyrus Confirms Miley Cyrus Reached out to Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Ongoing Family Tensions

Trace Cyrus is sharing how the dynamics of the Cyrus family are changing during this reported rough patch.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Trace shared that Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus have been in contact with each other.

"When I was in L.A. Miley started to communicate with him [Billy Ray] some. I had her tell them, Blake and Trace are here in L.A. and they want to work with you. No Response," he concludes.

🚨 Trace confirmed today in an Instagram story that Miley has been in contact with her dad the last time he was in LA. pic.twitter.com/9it9jh6eDq — Talk Miley to Me Podcast (@TalkMileyToMe) March 28, 2025

The Cyrus family has been navigating a web of tensions and public scrutiny, with the relationship between Miley and Billy Ray at the center of much speculation.

The feud reportedly escalated following Billy Ray's divorce from Tish Cyrus in 2022 and his subsequent marriage to singer Firerose. Miley, who has been closer to her mother, has distanced herself from her father, particularly after leaked audio surfaced in 2024 in which Billy Ray allegedly made derogatory remarks about her and Tish.

In the audio, Billy Ray can be heard calling his daughter a "skank" and a "devil."

"Everyone knows that devil's a skank," Billy Ray said.

The singer made the comment during an argument he was having with Firerose.

A source close to Miley has since revealed that the "Flowers" songstress should not have referred to her in such a way.

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," the source told the Daily Mail.

However, Billy Ray has attempted to mend fences, publicly praising Miley for her musical achievements. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he expressed pride in their work and called for healing within the family.

However, Miley is reportedly seething as Billy Ray inserted himself into her big musical return with her upcoming album, 'Something Beautiful.'

"It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation," a source told the Daily Mail.

Miley has remained silent on the latest reports.