Harry Styles' $38.4M Luxury Mansion Plans Approved But With Unusual Environmental Clauses

Barnet Council has given Harry Styles the go-ahead to build his $38.4 million luxury mansion there. But the greenlight comes with an unusual stipulation that the ex-One Direction singer must improve the area to benefit local wildlife, including hedgehogs, bats, and birds.

According to The Sun, Styles will have to build various green accessories on the property. This ranges from protected species habitat measures such as bat boxes, hedgehog gateways, insect hotels, log piles, and starling nest boxes.

If these conditions are not met by the intended May start date, the project will require further surveys and could experience further delays.

Elements of the mansion are to be re-created as Styles intends to return the two existing listed buildings that will be combined to create the mansion to their original design. The project hopes to remove changes from the internationally famous Victorian home in the mid-to-late 20th century, such as extensions no longer standing and reinstating a top floor removed in the 1950s.

The plan will create a new look for the buildings while maintaining their traditional nature, according to Styles' proposal, which has been under consideration for months. The restoration will "reinstate the circumstance which existed for over two hundred years" and reflect the original intent as it relates to the house, according to a design proposal presented last year. The dream is to build a grand family residence on the edge of Hampstead Heath, the desirable area that has turned into a celebrity enclave.

Harry's House

Styles' new home will have a four-room main suite, private lounges, a gallery space, and an indoor patio. It is estimated that the mansion will take more than two years to finish, but contractors promised neighbors maintenance of minimal disturbance. Local residents reviewed the plans at three preview evenings, with none of them raising objections.

Hampstead in North London is a picturesque neighborhood that has become a magnet for celebrities in recent years. Other stars who live in the area include Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Cat Deeley, Patrick Kielty, and James Corden.